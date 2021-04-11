For Chauvin’s trial attorney, it’s all about raising doubt

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Like any defense attorney, Eric Nelson has a broad strategy as he questions witnesses at Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death. Nelson’s queries are often aimed at advancing the narrative he wants to plant deep in jurors’ minds: that Floyd put himself in danger by taking dangerous drugs that likely contributed to his death or caused it entirely. Nelson has also sought to portray bystanders as a dangerous crowd, and suggested Chauvin’s knee wasn’t on Floyd’s neck as long as prosecutors say. Experts say it’s something good defense attorneys do — but they have to be careful not to take it too far.