Egypt: Ex-student given 8 more years in #MeToo case

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has convicted a former student at an elite university of attempted rape and drug possession, sentencing him to eight years imprisonment atop a previous punishment for other sexual misconduct convictions. It was the second verdict against disgraced former American University in Cairo student Ahmed Bassam Zaki, in a case that has rattled Egypt’s conservative society and fueled the #MeToo movement in the Arab world’s most populous country. Victims’ lawyer Ahmed Ragheb says the Cairo criminal court sentenced Zaki to seven years’ prison time for the attempted rape against three women, and a year for possession of hashish.