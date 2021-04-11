Benin’s president seeks re-election after violent protests

COTONOU, Benin (AP) — Voters are casting ballots in the tiny West African nation of Benin following a series of violent demonstrations over the past week. Incumbent President Patrice Talon is seeking re-election despite earlier pledges that he would only serve one term. Talon, who made his fortune in Benin’s main export of cotton, is facing two challengers in Sunday’s vote. Critics, though, say that the top opposition candidates were blocked from taking part. In the leadup to the vote, the army dispersed a demonstration in the center of the country during which two people were killed.