Area small businesses recover from pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Small businesses took a major hit during the pandemic and the Wausau River District was no exception. However, they are bouncing back.

When the pandemic hit, many small business around around the country were forced to close their doors due to lack of revenue. Some that were able to stay open had to let employees go but the businesses of Downtown Wausau adapted.

"The Wausau River District, we just released a new study that we did at the onset of the pandemic back in April 2020 and the results are startling. You know our businesses are really bouncing back from the pandemic and we're really happy to see those results," Wausau River District Executive Director Black Opal-Wahoske said.

He said that though things were difficult for area small businesses, the community showed their support.

"If anything, it's a testament of the Wausau spirit to rally behind our small businesses and our non-profits," Opal-Wahoske said.

As experts advised staying in homes instead of going out, many small businesses found online ordering to be the key to survival.

"You know what we have been seeing is that businesses have been restricting their physical in store hours and really expanding their e-marketing and e-commerce options and that seems to be really working well for a lot of our small business models," Opal-Wahoske said.

He also said supporting small businesses goes further than just shopping local.

"When we support our small businesses we're strengthening our local economy and not only that we're not funding another millionaire's mega yacht, we're sending someone's kids to dance lessons. It's a wonderful cause to get behind," Opal-Wahoske said.

The work the Wausau River District does not only helps small businesses, but goes a long way for the business owners, Opal-Wahoske said.

"You know people really build their livelihoods off of their small businesses so you know that's one thing that we love at the Wausau River District that we're giving these small businesses the tools that they need to continue on with their legacy and what they started," Opal-Wahoske said.