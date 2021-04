The first week of April 2021 was unofficially the warmest on record.

April 2021 Week #1

April of 1970 was the warmest on record for the month of April, with an average high of 73.5 degrees. That April, the first week saw highs of 40,42,37,40,51,41 and 63 degrees. The big story was the way the month finished. The 4/29 1970 saw 88 degrees. A record for that day. The warmest we have ever reached in April, was 91 degrees on 4/28 and 4/29/1952.