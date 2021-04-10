UWSP and Marshfield Clinic partner to distribute vaccines

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- One and done was the theme of Saturday as crowds lined up outside of UWSP to get their shot.

The Marshfield Clinic set up shop inside of the university to administer one thousand Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Hundreds of people lined up hours before the clinic even opened.

"People waiting in line as early as six a.m. we had people waiting here already. So it is a popular vaccine to get," UWSP Police Chief Tony Babl said.

For many, only needing one shot was added motivation for getting to the clinic early on Saturday.

"That's the key, one and done, don't have to come back for a second dose," participant Wayne Wise said.

Others worried about the impact not receiving the vaccine could have on travel.

"Well it's free, and it's a beautiful day, and it's one shot, and I am just concerned that they just might say you need a COVID passport in the future and I want to be covered for that more than anything else," participant Drew Peters said.

Marshfield and UWSP have partnered together before for vaccine clinics. Representatives from both groups say they have a great partnership and are thankful for what they can do for the community.

"We're very excited to be a part of this, to be partnering with UWSP. It's really one of our missions, visions, and values to provide health care, we're in more of a rural area. We're excited to use this big space to really offer a lot of vaccines in a short amount of time today," Operations Manager for Marshfield Pediatrics Lois Dix said.

Babl said they had to get the space ready on short notice but are happy to offer the space to the community.

"It's a great partnership with the university and Marshfield Clinic to provide this to our community and our students and staff," Babl said.