Ukraine, Turkey leaders meet in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Istanbul to meet with Turkey’s president. A statement from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office said the two leaders would discuss bilateral relations, characterizing them at a “strategic partnership level.” Zelenskyy’s visit to Turkey on Saturday comes amid renewed tensions in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists have been fighting there since 2014. Russia has reinforced its troops along the border and warned Ukraine against trying to retake control of the separatist-controlled territory. Kyiv rejects that it is preparing for an offensive.