Texas Rep. Crenshaw temporarily blinded after eye surgery

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw says he has undergone surgery on his eye and will be virtually sightless for a month. Crenshaw is a Navy veteran who lost his right eye and suffered damage to his left eye in 2012 when a homemade bomb exploded when he was deployed to Afghanistan. Crenshaw said in a news release Saturday that an ophthalmologist on Thursday discovered the retina to his left eye was detaching. Crenshaw says he underwent successful surgery on Friday, but is “effectively blind for about a month” while he heals. Crenshaw is serving his second term in the U.S. House.