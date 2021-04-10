SPASH suffers hard fought loss in regionals

STEVENS POINTS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Earlier in the day the SPASH panthers girls volleyball team crushed Superior in the regional semi's, advancing to the next round against Eau Claire Memorial,

A week ago they played E.C.U. and lost. They took the week to study film, practice and be ready the second time around.

Saturday night, SPASH faced Eau Claire in an edge-of-your-seat set of matches. The panthers looked fresh, hungry but the calm and collected eagles were tough to handle. Sets one(27-25) and two(25-23) finished in a two point different, and set three(21-24) was tight.

A couple rallies allowed spash to go on a 4-point steak late, but E.C.U. came right back. A hard fought loss ends the panthers season.

Head coach Molly Williams spoke on her team's season, "it's tough because it doesn't feel like a three set match when you love 27-25 and then 25-23 those are really tight matches."

"I am extremely proud of their fight. even though it says 3-0 that's not not really the story of tonight. It didn't work out for us tonight and it's extremely difficult but i'm really proud of them im gonna miss my six seniors a lot. It's very emotional but our parents gave it their all, our kids gave it their all. That's just what's really important to me."