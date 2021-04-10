Rainy tonight and Sunday; cooler next week

Cloud cover has lingered over Wisconsin today. Temperatures have been a bit cooler than yesterday, with mid afternoon readings ranging from the mid 40s to low 50s.

Rain will spread northward into north-central Wisconsin during the evening, as a low pressure system tracks toward northeastern Illinois. The low will continue to the northeast tonight and Sunday, bringing rain tonight and scattered showers Sunday. Rain totals in our area could reach .30 to .70 inch. North winds will become breezy tonight through Sunday morning.

The low affecting our weather this weekend will merge with another system tracking to the east across the northern Plains Monday and Tuesday, bringing more clouds and the chance of scattered showers. Other than the chance of a few showers Thursday, the rest of the week looks to be drier.

The temperature trend this week will be much cooler than last week, with readings near or slightly below average through Wednesday, then closer to average the rest of the week.

Have a good night and a splendid Sunday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. April 10, 2021

Historical Weather Events - WeatherForYou.com