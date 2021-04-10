Prosecutor: Salvini should not be tried for migrant policy

ROME (AP) — An Italian prosecutor says there’s no reason to put right-wing leader Matteo Salvini on trial for kidnapping migrants whom he wouldn’t let disembark from a coast guard vessel. Italian news media quoted Prosecutor Andrea Bonomo as arguing in a court Saturday in Catania, Sicily, that Salvini was simply carrying out government policy in 2019 when he kept 116 migrants aboard the ship for several days. Salvini was Italy’s interior minister in a previous government. He demanded other European Union nations accept migrants rescued from traffickers’ boats in the Mediterranean Sea. The coast guard ship had taken aboard the migrants, who were rescued by a fishing boat and an Italian customs boat.