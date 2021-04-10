NYPD: Man menaced, made anti-Asian remark to undercover cop

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man is facing hate crime charges after police said he made threats and anti-Asian American remarks to someone who turned out to be an undercover officer assigned to a hate crimes task force. Juvian Rodriguez was arrested Friday afternoon after the alleged confrontation near Penn Station. A message was sent Saturday to the lawyer who represented him at a court appearance Friday. No home phone number for the 35-year-old Rodriguez could be found. Police say Rodriguez intentionally engaged with the undercover officer, told him to “go back to China” before he ended up in a “graveyard,” and threatened to slap and stab him in the face.