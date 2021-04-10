John Naisbitt, author of bestseller ‘Megatrends,’ dies at 92

BERLIN (AP) — The American author John Naisbitt, whose 1982 bestselling book “Megatrends” was published in dozens of countries, has died. He was 92. His wife said Naisbitt died peacefully at his second home near Lake Woerthersee in Austria. Early in his career, he was an executive at Kodak and IBM, and he was appointed assistant secretary of education at age 34 to President John Kennedy. His “Megatrends” book was about understanding the present in order to predict the future. It sold more than 14 million copies in 57 countries. Naisbitt published several other books, some of them dealing with the rise of China.