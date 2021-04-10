Egypt, Tunisia discuss Libya, Ethiopia’s disputed dam

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s president has met his Tunisian counterpart in Cairo, where they discussed neighboring Libya, and a massive dam Ethiopia is building over the Nile River’s main tributary. Tunisian President Kais Saied met President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in Cairo’s Ittihadiya palace, which serves as the Egyptian president’s office. Saied expressed his hopes for unity in chaotic Libya. He also told a joint news conference that Tunisia supports Egypt’s position in the yearslong dispute over the dam. Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia are deadlocked in negotiations over the filling and operation of the dam, and the latest round of talks collapsed Tuesday.