Djibouti says longtime president on way to winning 5th term

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Djibouti’s government says longtime President Ismail Omar Guelleh has overwhelmingly won a fifth term, citing provisional results. Home Affairs Minister Mumin Ahmed Sheikh told reporters overnight that Guelleh has received more than 98% of the 177,391 votes cast in the Horn of Africa nation, defeating his sole rival, businessman Zakaria Ismail Farah. Other opposition boycotted Friday’s vote. The final results are expected to be announced later Saturday by the electoral commission.