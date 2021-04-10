‘Clear the Capitol,’ Pence pleaded, timeline of riot shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — New details from the deadly riot of Jan. 6 are in a previously undisclosed document prepared by the Pentagon for internal use. The document is a timeline, and was obtained by The Associated Press and vetted by current and former government officials. It adds another layer of understanding about the state of fear and panic while the insurrection played out. And it lays bare the inaction by then-President Donald Trump and how that void contributed to a slowed response by the military and law enforcement. The timeline shows that the intelligence missteps, tactical errors and bureaucratic delays were eclipsed by the government’s failure to comprehend the scale and intensity of a violent uprising by its own citizens.