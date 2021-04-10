Cities win immigration policing dispute with US government

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has dropped its challenge to court decisions that said the federal government could not force two Rhode Island cities to turn police into federal immigration agents. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera said this week in a news release that the Justice Department has dropped the Republican Trump administration’s appeal. The cities sued in 2018 after the federal government required recipients of certain grants to cooperate with authorities in the enforcement of federal immigration law. Two federal courts ruled in the cities’ favor. The Justice Department is now led by Democratic appointee Merrick Garland.