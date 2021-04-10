Caufield wins award, makes pro debut all in one day

(WAOW) -- Wisconsin hockey star Cole Caufield is coming off an unforgettable day.

Not only did he become the second badger to win the Hobey Baker award for the top men's hockey player. Hours later he scored two goals and recorded an assist in his professional debut with the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.

Caufield said the only thing that would have made this day better is if his family was able to be There to celebrate with him.

"It was unbelievable. Really special night. Obviously, I wish my parents could be there to enjoy it with me but just a special thing to play in your first game and it was just a lot of fun. I want to just talk to my family tonight and just enjoy it with them.. haven't seen them in a couple of weeks so again I credit all of it to them. They've done so much for me. "