Boy Scouts collect donations for charities

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW)-- If you live in Weston and found a flyer on your door Saturday asking for food donations, you were visited by the Boy Scouts of America.

The Scouts met on Saturday morning to go out into neighborhoods to place flyers in doors requesting non-perishable foods as part of their Scouting for Food initiative to help the community.

"We're all community so it's important to help out other people in the community and give back because these people could be our neighbors," Boy Scout Preston Schleihs said.

The Scouts will be returning next Saturday to the same neighborhoods to collect the donations. The items will be taken to charities to distribute to those in need.