1 person injured in Marshfield fire

Marshfield, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Marshfield homeowner was taken to the hospital Saturday after a fire.

Firefighters say they were called to the home on Cleveland Street around 10:30 a.m. The man had been drilling a hole into his gas tank when the drill sparked and ignited the gasoline.

A vehicle was totally engulfed. Parts of the garage and house also saw damage, according to fire officials.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns. A pet in the home was also taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.