Wisconsin’s utility moratorium ends

(WAOW)-- Wisconsin's utility moratorium will end on April 15th, which could leave some people in the dark.

The Moratorium began in October of last year to help people pay their bills during the pandemic.

Now, however, experts say it is time to get back to pre-pandemic payments. If you're still struggling to make the payment, they say, you do have options.

"We're urging and encouraging our customers who may be behind on their energy bill or may have concerns about their energy bill so we can work with them, offer them a payment arrangement if that's necessary," Wisconsin Public Service Senior Communications Specialist Matt Cullen said.

He says disconnecting someone's utilities is the last resort and there are people ready to answer questions and help create payment plans.

There are other places you can go for help including the Wisconsin Energy Assistance Program. You can find out more about their income- based resources here.