Stevens Point struggles against Fond Du Lac

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The panthers welcomed another beast form out East to Goerke field Friday night, but they were able to hang with the competition as long this time around.

The cardinals scored 4 consecutive touchdowns in the first half. While stevens point managed to get some offensive time with the ball, they were unable to make any movement in the end zone.

Quarterback Riley Warzynski could be seen making some deep throws in the second quarter, taking risks to get something accomplished against Fondy's qb Kyle Walljasper and class of 2021 Wisconsin badgers commit Braelon Allen. Allen carried two of the four first half touchdowns, one other Walljasper ran in himself.

The Panthers take on Oshkosh West next Friday at home.