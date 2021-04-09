Some area schools loosen mask requirements

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW)-- Wisconsin no longer has a mask mandate, but organizations and schools are allowed to make their own choices on the matter.

Some area schools are deciding to loosen their mask requirements.

Schools in the Medford Area School District have been offering in person classes the entire year and in a recent special school board meeting decided to loosen restrictions for kindergarten through fourth grade.

Students in those grades are still required to wear masks in the hallways and on the bus but can take them off while in the classroom.

"The low rate of transmission for students of that age had a lot to do with it. The other big piece of it was these kids are self- contained. They, for the most part, are with the same group of kids all day," Medford Schools Superintendent Pat Sullivan said.

Teachers and other staff are still required to wear masks, as are other students, but that could change down the line.

Three Lakes schools have dropped their mask requirements all together. They released a statement saying it was in place due to the order by Governor Evers and since it has ended, they will no longer require mask wearing.