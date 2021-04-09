SILVER ALERT: missing man last seen in Kronenwetter

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) — Police needs your help in locating a missing man last seen in Kronenwetter.

According to a Silver Alert, Ronald Kendler was last seen leaving his house on Angelo Dr. traveling south towards Kowalski, but don't know the direction of travel on Kowalski.

Ronald is 84-years-old and 6'3" and currently has white about shoulder length hair. He was last seen wearing gray pants with a navy sweatshirt or a dark jacket. Police say he has dark blotchy spots on his face.

He was seen in a purple 2008 Cadillac DTS with a Wisconsin license plate number 757-WWD.

If you see Ronald, contact the Kronenwetter Police Department at 715-261-7793.