Senior Sendoff: Kiley Deaton – Wausau West Warriors

For Senior Sendoff we're giving a big shout out to Kiley Deaton of Wausau West.

Kiley was the general of the warriors over the last two seasons, but this year she took her game to another level. She led the program in scoring with 20.8 points per game, while shooting almost 50 percent from the field.

She was also tops on the team in rebounding with 148 as well as assists with 48.

With those stats, Kiley was an obvious choice for first team All- Conference in the Wisconsin Valley. We of course wish her continued success at the next level.