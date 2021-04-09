Returning To Roost: Stolen Osseo giant chicken statue found

OSSEO (WQOW) - The now infamous case of Osseo Family Restaurant's stolen giant chicken statue has come to a close. The rooster that flew the coop is returning to its roost.



Restaurant owner Artan Shabani told News 18 on Friday that the chicken was located in Centerville, Minnesota.



Shabani says a person, who wants to remain anonymous, messaged him on Facebook, saying they knew the statue's whereabouts.



Shabani says the tipster was a friend of the thief, who allegedly was showing off their crime to a group of friends. When the tipster caught wind of Shabani's $1,000 reward for the statue's safe return, they gave over what information they had.



Shabani then shared this with the Osseo Police Department, who then worked with the Centerville Police to secure the statue. The tipster also claimed the reward.

On Wednesday, Shabani says he got confirmation from Centerville police that the statue was located. As of Friday, it's still in possession of law enforcement.



Shabani says he still won't press charges against the thief if they haul the statue back to Osseo and set it back up. However, if Shabani has to go and get it himself, he says he will take legal action.



Other than an eventful trip, the statue is safe and sound. Shabani says he can't wait until it's back home, and the community can celebrate.