Rain chances will continue

We have been spoiled as of late with plenty of warm and sunny weather. Now we are headed into more typical Spring weather for Wisconsin. Conditions will be cooler with more rain chances, even this weekend.

Today: Cloudy and cooler with patchy light rain and drizzle

High: 57 Wind: SE to South around 10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light rain and drizzle tapering off.

Low: 44 Wind: SW to West 5-10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain later in the afternoon.

High: 57 Wind: Becoming North 5-15

Today looks a bit gloomy. The weather will not be too cold but the patchy light rain and drizzle might make it seem cooler than it actually is. Without any sunshine, high temps will be in the mid to upper 50s, a lot cooler than earlier in the week. The rain and drizzle will not be too heavy but it will be fairly persistent.

The rain should taper off tonight and the weather looks mainly dry for the first half of Saturday, then there is a change from our previous forecast. It now looks like another storm system will move in from the south and create at least a 50 percent chance of rain later Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, and Sunday. So if you want to get outdoors, get things done by mid afternoon on Saturday. Skies will remain fairly cloudy through the weekend with highs in the 50s.

On Monday, a trough of low pressure arriving from the northwest will again create a chance of light showers. It will also cool things down. The mercury will still reach the low to mid 50s on Monday, then the highs will only rise into the upper 40s for Tuesday, and linger around 50 for Wednesday. This is not “cold” for this time of year, but it is chilly compared to the Summer-like readings we had recently. In addition to the cooler weather, there could be some spotty rain or snow showers on Tuesday and some sprinkles or light showers might linger into Wednesday.

Have an fine Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 9-April-2021

On this date in weather history: 2011 - An EF-3 tornado hits Mapleton, IA. Officials estimate more than half the town is damaged or destroyed but none of the 1200 residents were killed. 31 tornadoes were confirmed across Iowa, Kentucky, Tennessee and North Carolina on this day.