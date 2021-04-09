Mayor pardoned by Trump wins another term in Illinois town

METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — Voters in a small Illinois town have reelected a mayor who ran a write-in campaign after President Donald Trump pardoned him in a gambling investigation. Casey Urlacher is the brother of former Chicago Bears star Brian Urlacher. He defeated Jess Ray in Tuesday night’s election in Mettawa. Casey Urlacher was charged by federal authorities in a gambling investigation, accused of recruiting bettors in exchange for a cut of their losses. He had pleaded not guilty. He was pardoned by Trump before the president left office in January. He told the Lake County News-Sun after his reelection that “residents really rallied for me.”