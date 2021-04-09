Gaetz faces House ethics probe; federal investigation widens

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee has announced an investigation into Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. The news comes as federal prosecutors probing sex trafficking allegations against Gaetz are also scrutinizing the actions of some of his political allies and fellow Florida Republicans as part of a broader public corruption inquiry. The FBI’s examination of a broad range of topics involving Gaetz and his associates exemplifies the breadth of the investigation. Gaetz has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, and he has retained two prominent New York attorneys. He vowed Friday, “I have not yet begun to fight.”