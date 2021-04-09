Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Appleton West 28, Sheboygan North 6
Black Hawk 38, Belleville 29
Black River Falls 62, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 6
Cashton 14, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 6
Cuba City 27, Benton/Scales Mound 20
De Pere 20, Bay Port 13
DeForest 27, Oregon 13
Eau Claire Memorial 38, Sparta 14
Fennimore 32, Southwestern 12
Fond du Lac 52, Stevens Point 0
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 20, Arcadia 19
Greendale 34, Greenfield 14
Kickapoo/LaFarge 44, North Crawford 12
Kimberly 42, Ashwaubenon 13
La Crosse Logan 26, Eau Claire North 0
Lodi 42, Clinton 12
Lomira 40, Waupun 7
Milton 20, Janesville Parker 14
Monroe 23, Jefferson 9
Necedah 44, Brookwood 39
Neenah 52, Green Bay Preble 0
New Glarus/Monticello 50, Parkview 20
Notre Dame 22, Kewaunee 20
Omro 63, North Fond du Lac 20
Oshkosh West 35, Manitowoc Lincoln 0
Pulaski 21, Appleton East 0
St. Marys Springs 44, Campbellsport 8
Waunakee 47, Janesville Craig 7
Whitnall 45, Beaver Dam 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cudahy vs. Whitnall, ccd.
Green Bay Southwest vs. Appleton West, ccd.
___
