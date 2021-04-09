Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:45 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Appleton West 28, Sheboygan North 6

Black Hawk 38, Belleville 29

Black River Falls 62, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 6

Cashton 14, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 6

Cuba City 27, Benton/Scales Mound 20

De Pere 20, Bay Port 13

DeForest 27, Oregon 13

Eau Claire Memorial 38, Sparta 14

Fennimore 32, Southwestern 12

Fond du Lac 52, Stevens Point 0

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 20, Arcadia 19

Greendale 34, Greenfield 14

Kickapoo/LaFarge 44, North Crawford 12

Kimberly 42, Ashwaubenon 13

La Crosse Logan 26, Eau Claire North 0

Lodi 42, Clinton 12

Lomira 40, Waupun 7

Milton 20, Janesville Parker 14

Monroe 23, Jefferson 9

Necedah 44, Brookwood 39

Neenah 52, Green Bay Preble 0

New Glarus/Monticello 50, Parkview 20

Notre Dame 22, Kewaunee 20

Omro 63, North Fond du Lac 20

Oshkosh West 35, Manitowoc Lincoln 0

Pulaski 21, Appleton East 0

St. Marys Springs 44, Campbellsport 8

Waunakee 47, Janesville Craig 7

Whitnall 45, Beaver Dam 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cudahy vs. Whitnall, ccd.

Green Bay Southwest vs. Appleton West, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

