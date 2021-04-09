Former SPASH Panther Cole Caufield wins Hobey Baker Award

Stevens Point native Cole Caufield has been declared the best collegiate hockey player in the nation.

Caufield was declared the winner of the award by the Hobey Baker committee Friday afternoon.

He becomes just the second Wisconsin Badger to win the award and the first since 2010. In his award winning campaign Caufield led the nation in goals (30) and points (52) through 31 games.

After Wisconsin was knocked out of the NCAA tournament by Bemidji State, Caufield signed an entry level contract to begin his career in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens.