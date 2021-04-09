Airlines pull Boeing Max jets to inspect electrical systems

Airlines are pulling dozens of Boeing 737 Max planes out of service again, this time to inspect them for a possible electrical problem. Boeing says it has informed 16 of its customers that they should address a possible electrical issue in certain 737 Max aircraft before using them further. Boeing said Friday that the recommendation was made “to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system.” It did not specify how many aircraft could be potentially impacted by its recommendation.