Arizona wildfire destroys 12 homes; 200 people evacuated

DUDLEYVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — Officials say a small community in south-central Arizona remained under an evacuation notice Friday after crews and air tankers stopped the growth of a wildfire that burned at least 12 homes the day before. The fire burning through thick vegetation in a river bottom 60 miles north of Tucson was estimated at 500 acres with containment around 20% of its perimeter as of Thursday night. The cause of the fire near the unincorporated Pinal County town was under investigation. The county Sheriff’s Office said approximately 200 residents were evacuated and that the evacuation notice might be lifted Friday evening or Saturday morning. The Red Cross set up a shelter at a school in a nearby town.