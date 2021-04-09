AP: Prince Philip, husband of England’s Queen Elizabeth, dies at 99

The Associated Press is reporting Prince Philip has died at the age of 99.

He's the husband of England's Queen Elizabeth. They were married in 1947, and he fulfilled royal duties until 2017. He's been largely out of public view since then.

Born on June 10, 1921, on the Greek island of Corfu, he was the only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, and Princess Alice of Battenberg.

Prince Philip was hospitalized last month, but was released after being treated for an infection and a pre-existing condition.

