Amazon secures enough votes to block union effort

Amazon has secured enough votes to block a union effort at a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama. The win proved the might of the online shopping giant and cut off a path that labor activists had hoped would lead to similar efforts throughout the company and beyond. Amazon crossed the threshold to secure a majority of votes, with 1,798 warehouse workers voting against the union and 738 voting in favor, according to the National Labor Relations Board, which is overseeing the process. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which is organizing the Amazon workers in Bessemer, said it would file an objection with the NLRB charging the company with illegally interfering with the union vote.