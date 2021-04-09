5 charged in death of man who had seizures at Michigan jail

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — Four sheriff’s officers and a nurse have been charged in the death of a jail inmate in western Michigan who had a series of seizures. The attorney general’s office filed involuntary manslaughter charges. Authorities said Friday that the five are accused of willful neglect of duty in the 2019 death of Paul Bulthouse at the Muskegon County jail. Bulthouse was arrested by North Shores police on a probation violation. He was classified as suicidal, which required monitoring by officers every 15 minutes. Attorney General Dana Nessel says Bulthouse was in jail for about two weeks and died after at least 22 seizures over 5 1/2 hours. Sheriff Michael Poulin says investigators had previously found no criminal wrongdoing by his staff.