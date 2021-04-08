Wood county identifies COVID-19 variant case

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — The Wood County Health Department say they have been notified of a COVID-19 variant case in a resident.

In a press release, the department says the case is the B.1.1.7 variant, also known as the UK variant. This is a more transmissible variant and has a higher fatality rate.

The department gives no information on when this person tested positive for the virus.

According to Wisconsin Department of Health Services data, a total of nine UK variant cases have been identified in the North Central Wisconsin area. That's 5.3% of the 171 total COVID-19 tests sequenced from the region.

The state has confirmed a total of 383 COVID-9 variant cases in the state, which is 1.6% of the 9,322 sequenced tests.