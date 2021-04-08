Wisconsin reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, largest daily increase since February

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting 1,046 new COVID-19 cases and 4,800 new negative test results.

This is the largest single-day increase in cases since the beginning of February. The last time DHS reported over 1,000 cases in a day was on February 11, with 1,239 cases.

The latest information brings the total of confirmed cases in the state to 582,843.

DHS considers 8,187 of all confirmed cases as still being active. This is the first time since late February that active cases have gone over 8,000. The state hit a low on March 22, when only 6,163 of cases were considered as active.

DHS is also reporting 14 new deaths, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 6,667.

DHS also reported 77 people were newly hospitalized.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 268 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down seven from the day prior.

Of those, 66 are in the ICU, down 10 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As of Thursday, a total of 3,286,594 vaccines have been administered throughout Wisconsin.

So far, 35% of Wisconsinites have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and 21.9% of the state has complete the vaccine series.

Vaccination numbers can change on a rolling basis as the state gets more data each day.

DHS has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.