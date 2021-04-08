Senior Polish judge deletes tweet about transgender child

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish top court judge has deleted a tweet in which she had publicized personal information about a transgender child. That tweet had triggered accusations that she had endangered the child. It is the latest development highlighting a deep divide in Poland over LGBT rights. The issue has been the source of a bitter standoff between conservatives in the mostly Roman Catholic nation and those calling for greater acceptance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. So far, discussions have focused mostly on adult gays and lesbians, but the discussions triggered by the judge’s tweet this week included calls for empathy for transgender youth.