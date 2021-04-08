Texas church gunman likely planned mass shooting for months

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — The man who killed more than two dozen people at a Texas church in 2017 appeared to have been planning months before. That’s according to testimony at a trial in a lawsuit alleging the Air Force failed to flag a conviction that might have prevented him from legally buying the gun used in the shooting. Trial began Wednesday in a lawsuit against the federal government filed by survivors and families of victims of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire during a Sunday service there in November 2017 in the worst mass shooting in Texas history. Kelley died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.