Special Weather Statement issued April 8 at 8:04PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 804 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line

extending from 7 miles southeast of Newport State Park to near

Crivitz to near Gillett. Movement was northwest at 35 mph.

Brief heavy rain and winds up to 30 mph will be possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Gillett, Crivitz, Pembine, Mountain, Goodman, Wausaukee, Pound,

Homestead, Ephraim and Carter.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.