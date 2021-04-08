Senior Sendoff: Emily Bohn – Assumption Royals

It's time for another Senior Sendoff, although it doesn't seem possible to top the sendoff Emily Bohn got on the basketball court this year.

Emily played on the Assumption Royals girls basketball team and at times was seemingly unstoppable on the court. She averaged 10 points per game and grabbed a team leading 183 rebounds throughout the course of the season.

However, her dominance was never more apparent than in the grand finale of her high school career.

In the state championship game against Three Lakes, Emily led all scorers with 16 points, which helped to ensure her team left with the gold ball and the title of state champions.

So a big congratulations to Emily on ending her high school career on top and of course we wish her nothing but success moving forward.