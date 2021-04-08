Report: Syrian government attack kills 7 in rebel-held area

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists say government forces fired a missile at a civilian vehicle in a rebel-held village in northwest Syria, killing seven people, including three children from the same family. Thursday’s attack took place near the village of Najia, close to front lines with government forces in Idlib province. Idlib is the last major rebel stronghold in the war-torn country. The U.N. children’s agency, UNICEF, confirmed that three children from the same family were killed. Syria’s 10-year conflict has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million. More than 5 million Syrians are refugees, mostly in neighboring countries.