Reigning Mrs. World arrested over onstage melee in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Police in Sri Lanka have arrested the reigning Mrs. World for pulling the crown off the head of the winner of a Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant and allegedly causing injuries. She was later released on bail. Caroline Jurie, who won the Mrs. World 2020 competition, was accused of hurting Pushpika De Silva, who won the Mrs. Sri Lanka title at a pageant held in Colombo on Sunday. Moments after De Silva won the title, Jurie came on stage and snatched the crown from her, saying she was ineligible because she was divorced. Jurie then gave the crown to the first-runner up, declaring she was the winner. De Silva has denied being divorced.