Israelis stand silent as Holocaust Day marked with siren

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis are marking their annual memorial day for the Holocaust’s 6 million Jewish victims. Public buses and cars stopped on the streets and highways as a two-minute siren wailed across the country on Thursday. Pedestrians stood in place in memory of those killed in the Nazi genocide. The Holocaust is a keystone element of Israeli public consciousness and the annual memorial is one of the most somber days in the national calendar. Starting at sundown on Wednesday, Israeli television and radio shifted over to Holocaust remembrance broadcasting, and restaurants and other entertainment shut down.