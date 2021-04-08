Georgia Lt. Gov. unlikely to run again after taking on Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — The chief of staff for Georgia’s lieutenant governor says his boss is unlikely to run for a second term. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan has been among the most high-profile Republicans to openly contradict former President Donald Trump’s false claims about election fraud. His chief of staff, John Porter, said Thursday that Duncan may instead take on a greater role with GOP 2.0, a group that is trying to help shape the party’s path forward in the post-Trump era. Porter says Duncan has yet to make a final decision. Contradicting Trump has given Duncan a national platform. But it also has made him a target among some conservative Republicans who have vowed to back a primary challenger.