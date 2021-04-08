Federal food aid cuts in Wisconsin to begin in May

(WKOW) -- One day could have made a big difference with the timing of Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision to strike down the governor's COVID-19 emergency order.

The decision makes Wisconsin ineligible for federal food aid. Justices made their ruling on March 31.

If they had waited until April 1, FoodShare members would have been covered through May.

Starting next month, Wisconsin will lose more than $50 million per month in FoodShare benefits.