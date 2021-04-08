EXPLAINER: Expert uses imagery to explain Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A key witness in the trial of an ex-Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd used videos, animations and other imagery to argue that Floyd died of a lack of oxygen that damaged his brain and stopped his heart. He also used them in an effort to debunk some of the key defense arguments. Dr. Martin Tobin, a lung and critical care specialist from Illinois, testified as a prosecution expert in the trial of Derek Chauvin. He said he watched many bystander and police body camera videos — some clips hundreds of times — to help develop the materials he presented to jurors.