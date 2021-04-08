DHS creates COVID-19 variant tracker

(WAOW)-- The DHS released a COVID-19 variant tracker on Thursday that will show where some of the newest variants are.

The DHS says the variants are just as dangerous if not more so and tracking them can make a difference in preventing people from getting the strains. Currently, there have been more than 380 cases of four different variants identified in Wisconsin.

The one most prevalent in our area is the strain identified in the U.K.

"We're now starting to share more data on these variant strains on our Wisconsin DHS website. Our variant data page now breaks down the number of the different variant strains by region," DHS Chief Medical Officer Ryan Westergaard said.

He explained that it is important to remember the strains are still COVID-19 and should be taken just as seriously.

Right now, health officials say they believe the strains could be more contagious, but it is still unknown if they are leading to a higher cause of death.

The DHS expressed the importance of continued mask wearing, hand washing, and distancing to keep people safe from all variants.