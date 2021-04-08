COVID-19 cases surge in Wisconsin

(WAOW)-- As COVID-19 numbers rise, so do the concerns over variants.

Four different strains have been identified in Wisconsin, including several in the area.

"We're now starting to share more data on these variant strains on our Wisconsin DHS website. Our variant data page now breaks down the number of the different variant strains by region," DHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard said.

Since March 11, the positivity rate has almost doubled from two percent to 3.8 percent known active cases. It had been plummeting but started spiking again late March with more than two thousand in about two weeks.

Area health experts say the spring weather and traveling could be a factor.

"I think the increase in travel that we've seen by people as well as an increase in gathering, we've seen that spike in positive cases," Portage County Health Department Director Ray Przybelski said.

Even though more and more people are getting vaccinated, experts say we need to keep following protocols.

"As much as we all want to put this behind us we still need to be vigilant about the things and practices that we have had in place," Przybelski said.

Though those vaccinated are able to do more activities than those without the vaccine, the DHS says there's a reason masks need to still be worn.

"We need to remember that COVID-19 is still here and still spreading and we are seeing more variant strains and more cases of those strains," DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Van Dijk said.

The DHS said the strains are more easily transmissible and that it is important to remember that those strains are still COVID, so caution should be taken.